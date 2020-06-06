HARDINSBURG — Anna Elizabeth Robinson, 95, of Hardinsburg, died June 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a former member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include sons Bob Robinson and Billy Robinson; and sister Dorothy Burnette.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Philpot.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Expressions of sympathy: Crusade for Children.