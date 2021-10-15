FORDSVILLE — Anna Faye Dever Roach, 79, of Fordsville, passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She was born in Ohio County on Jan. 30, 1942, to the late George and Pauline Dever. Anna Faye was a member of Humble Valley Baptist Church, a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed watching University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Dever and Stephen Dever; and one sister, Mart Stewart.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four children; two daughters, Ellen (Jeff) Rowe of Beaver Dam and Juanita (Terry) Puckett of Fordsville; two sons, Eddie Roach of Fordsville and John Roach of Louisville; three grandchildren, Timmy (Jeana) Puckett, Crystal (Ben) Isaacs and Tanita Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Bryer Puckett and Mara Isaacs; one sister, Rachel Dever; two sisters-in-law, Martha Dever and Helen Dever; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and service wear a mask.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
