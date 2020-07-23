Anna Faye Madewell Hardesty, 85, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, from complications of a stroke that she suffered on July 7, 2020. She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee. Faye was a switchboard operator for a combined 35 years, working at both Eck Miller Transportation Company and BB&T, retiring in 2012. A woman who greeted so many people with a smile is now saying her final goodbye. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Joseph Marvin Hardesty on Aug. 11, 1997; sisters, Reva Roberts and Lela Foster; a brother, William Madewell; and former husband, Harry Wallace in February 2017.
Survivors include her children, Gaye Isbell (Chris), Debra Hardesty (Tom), Gary Hardesty (Denise), Laura Rhodes (Matt), Will Hardesty, and Daniel Hardesty (Susan); 11 grandchildren, Beth Isbell, Kate Isbell, Kailyn Beal, Jackson Beal, Caroline Hardesty, Tyler Bosser, Mitchell Hardesty, Sean Rhodes, Aidan Schultz, Clara Hardesty, and Finn Hardesty; a brother, Ronnie Madewell (Doris); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy made be made to Hosparus, PO Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
