Anna Faye Morris, 81, of Newman, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born June 30, 1940 in Hancock County to the late Clyde D. and Mildred Roberts Leathem. Anna was a member of Newman Baptist Church. She loved her church and the Lord very much. She was retired as an executive housekeeper for over 30 years with the Holiday Inn having worked mainly at the hotel in Evansville.
Anna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the hummingbirds feed and raising her beautiful roses. Anna was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Owen Leathem and Bernard Ray Leathem.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, James A. “Allen” Morris; a daughter, Katherine Ann Bullard of Owensboro; four sons, James Allen Morris, Jr. of Owensboro, Randall Dale Morris and wife Angela of Henderson, Ronald Lee Morris (Sabrina) of Reo, Indiana, and Timothy Ray Morris of West Louisville; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Leathem of Clarksville, Tennessee; her special niece, Vicky Wilkey, and several other nieces and nephews; and a special friend who was like a sister she never had, Juanita Carter of Owensboro.
Funeral services for Mrs. Morris will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
