BEAVER DAM — Anna Frances Barnes Smith left her earthly home on March 17, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was born July 13, 1926, to the late Frank and Nora Barnes of Beaver Dam. Annie was a faithful member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, where she loved singing in the choir.
As a graduate of the University of Kentucky, Anna Frances loved her Wildcats! They continued to bring her great joy every time they took the court. Mrs. Smith was admired by her students at Beaver Dam High School, Horse Branch Elementary and Ohio County Middle School. Following her teaching career, Anna Frances joined the family business at Beaver Dam Deposit Bank serving as vice president and loan officer. Annie made life better for everyone who knew and loved her. She was a friend and encourager to all.
Among her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband Jess D. Smith; her son, Ed Smith; her sister and brother-in-law Jane and Jack Salmon; and her lifelong friend, Betty Loney.
Anna Frances leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and primary caregiver, Debra Jane (Patrick) Gillstrap; six granddaughters, Sonnett (Kevin) Bennett, Natalie (Chad) Coleman, Sara (Frank) Parker, Mary (Joel) Sumner, Meredith (Leela) Bosley and Megan (Bob) Nicodemus; one grandson, Nathan Smith; along with 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three nephews, Jon Salmon, James (Maureen) Salmon and Jeremy (Brenda) Salmon; and multiple caregivers.
In light of the current health and safety risk, private family services will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Hospice of Ohio County and may be mailed to 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42320.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left for the family of Anna Frances Barnes Smith by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
