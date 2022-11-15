Anna Goins Loyd, 78, of Owensboro, was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born October 25, 1944, to the late Archie and Mildred Chappell Goins. She was a devoted animal lover and spent over 15 years of her life as a loving foster mom. Her life was dedicated to loving and caring for her family and donating to various charities when possible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianna; her granddaughter, Veronica; her brothers, Ralph and Kimball Goins; her foster son, “Little” David Filzer; and a host of loved ones that are there to meet her at Heaven’s gates.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wallace Loyd; her three sons, Jeffery (Terri) Loyd, David (Lynee) Loyd, and William (Debra) Loyd; ten grandchildren, Joshua, Brittany, Chelsea, Danielle, Tabitha, Christopher, Larrissa, Bryon, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Amber, and Christina; 15 great-grandchildren; her foster daughter, Samantha Huff; and over 50 other foster children she spent her life helping and loving.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented