Anna Head Daugherty, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 31, 1934, in Owensboro to the late William E. Head, Sr. and Carolyn Westerfield Head.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Daugherty; daughter, Carolyn F. Daugherty; and three brothers, William “Bill” Head, Jr., James M. Head, and Howard O. “Sonny” Head.
She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna (Ray); two brothers, Donald L. Head and David A. (Sally) Head; and four grandchildren, Danielle (Santos), Katie (Jacob), Patrick, and Shelby.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Operation Smile or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
