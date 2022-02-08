Anna J. Scheidegger, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on February 2, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born on October 8, 1932, in Daviess County, to the late Grover and Theresa Payne Clark, one of eight siblings. Anna was a faithful member of Immaculate Parish.
She enjoyed reading, completing puzzles, and watching UK Basketball.
Along with her parents and siblings, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Scheidegger.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Fawn) Scheidegger, of Owensboro, Sara (Derek) Dodson, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Philip (Amanda) Scheidegger, of Calvert City, and her grandchildren, Harris Dodson, Blake (Aidan Lewis) Cosby, Chelsea Scheidegger, Spencer Dodson, Erik Scheidegger, Lily Dodson, Laura Scheidegger, and Cole Scheidegger.
Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Immaculate Parish. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with prayers being said by Father John Vaughan at 6 p.m., and again from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 and Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Pl, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Scheidegger. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Anna J. Scheidegger
and sign her virtual guestbook by going to
Commented