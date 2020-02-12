FORDSVILLE — Anna Jacqueline “Jackie” Pulliam Hobbs, of Fordsville, passed Feb. 10, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ernest and Allene Matthews Pulliam. She retired from A&E Hardware and was a member of Wesley Chapel Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Hobbs; a sister, Lovee Fuqua Gunter; and a brother, Maxie Pulliam.
Jackie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Mitch Donohue; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Linda Hobbs and Joe and Kathy Hobbs; four grandchildren, Jennifer Snyder, Jessica Snyder-Smith, Zach Hobbs and Justin Hobbs; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Richards, Jacob DeSensi, Laura Duncan, Randi Smith and Matthew Smith; one great-great-grandchild, Gannon Pogue; one sister, Dortha Boling Perry; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville conducted by Dr. Mitchell Donohue with interment following at Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to BellaDonna Foundation, c/o ON Bank, 3230 Mount Moriah Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303 or Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Lee Hobbs, 2204 Easton Road, Fordsville, KY 42343. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
