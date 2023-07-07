CENTRAL CITY — Anna Jean Jenkins, 83, of Central City, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green. Mrs. Jenkins was born April 3, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. She worked at RC Cola for over 17 years and was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church where she served as a secretary for over 30 years. She enjoyed going on church trips, reading, walking, working in her garden, and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Jenkins; husband, Buster Jenkins; brother, Tommy Noffsinger; sister, Naomi Williams; and parents, Barney and Roxie Noffsinger.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Debbie) Jenkins and Brian (Angela) Jenkins; four grandchildren, Chris (Meredith) Jenkins, Josh (Katy) Jenkins, Autumn Jenkins, and Noah Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Emma (Jeremy) Pride and Hunter Jenkins; one great-great-grandchild, Sara Elizabeth Pride; and one sister, Brenda Kay Harper.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Alan Harris officiating. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
