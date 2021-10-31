POWDERLY — Anna Jean Powell, 86, of Powderly died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Survivors include her son, Kenny (Bree) Powell; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; special lifelong friends, Ruth and Dee Hughs, Joyce Dukes, Barbara Thompson; Barbara Powell and Fern Maddox.
Services will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be Sunday, October 31, beginning at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
