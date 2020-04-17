CENTRAL CITY — Anna Jo Brock, 62, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of New Life Church.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Allen Brock; daughters Chastity Renee Chaney and Elizabeth Ann Deason; brothers Claude Crick and Larry Crick; and sister Vickie Groves.
In accordance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Brock will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
