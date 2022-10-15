Anna “Jo” Weidner, of Whitesville, was called to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born to the late Mike and Mamie Edge. “Granny Jo” as all affectionately called her was 98 years old and lived a full vibrant life! She was a strong and independent woman who lived alone for the last 23 years and drove herself until May of this year! She lived most of her life in Owensboro with her late husband “Willie” of over 50 years raising their children.
Jo retired from GE in Owensboro after 32 years. She was a lifelong member of the Blessed Mother Catholic Church and rich in her Catholic faith. Jo enjoyed shopping, traveling on family trips, and playing Bingo with her sister Claire, and she never missed a weekday lunch at Deloris’ Cafe or JD‘s when it was open! Tuesday nights were always reserved for Old Hickory BBQ with family and friends. She loved spending time and having dinner with her kids and family!
In addition to her parents, Granny Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband William “Willie” Weidner, who passed away in 1993; granddaughter, Angela Oswalt; daughter-in-law, Judy Weidner; and her brothers, sisters, in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her five children, William “Billy” Weidner (Judy), David Weidner (Bobbie), Brenda Oswalt (Wes), Sharon Tucker (Bruce), and Kim Higdon (Rick); grandchildren, Jeff Weidner (Shelly), Deanna McFadden (Aaron), Carrie Pulliam (Scott), Scott Weidner (Karen), Stefanie Oller, Justin Tucker (Robin), Shannon Skipworth (Jon), Michael Oswalt, Seth Higdon (Kristy), and Jordan Stanford (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Layton and Trevor Pulliam, Keegan Hughes and Emilee McFadden, Addie and Tucker Oller, Sam and Emma Tucker, Taylor, Lexie, and David Oswalt, Cody Corum, Jack Higdon, and Grayson Stanford, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers beginning at 6 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
