Anna Kathryn Autry, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Jefferson County to the late Lon and Mary Evrard Whitfill. Anne was retired from the Daviess County School System as a special education teacher having taught at Daviess County Middle School for many years and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She went to many N.E.A. conventions as an educator. Anne was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association and the Daviess County Education Association where she held several offices. She spent 30 years in Boy Scouting having received the Silver Fawn and St George Awards.
Anne was a past secretary of the Executive Democratic Board and received the Democratic Woman of the Year Award in 2015. She was a member of the Owensboro Quilters Guild where she held several offices. She loved making quilts and gave many away, especially prayer quilts to those in need. She was a past president of the Beta Alpha Sorority and also had been a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. Anne enjoyed volunteering at the Riverpark Center for many years.
Anne was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Autry, Sr. Aug. 28, 1996, and two sons, Anthony Keith Autry in 1961 and Richard Bryan Autry in 2000.
Surviving is four sons, Joseph L. Autry, Jr. (Cynthia) of Louisville, Patrick Shawn Autry (Debbie) of Lexington, and Darrin Autry, Sr. (Sara) and Stephen Autry, both of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Carol Anne Jarboe of Louisville, Jessica McClellan of Mahomet, Illinois, Mary Margaret Spradlin of Louisville, Patrick Autry of Lexington, Joseph L. Autry III of Louisville, and Michael Autry, Jr., Lily Autry, and Keith Autry, all of Owensboro; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Heckman of Louisville.
Anne had a very special, close, and dearest friend, Charlotte Stofer of Owensboro and the family would like to thank her for all the love and compassionate care she gave Anna.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be 3 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at St. Michael Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday and from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, both at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southeast (Ohio River Valley), P.O. Box 22443, New York, NY 10087-2443.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented