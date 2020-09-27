Anna L. Bailey, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born July 28, 1936, in Beech Grove to the late Edward Bert Mackey and Bessie Marie Algoode Mackey, Anna graduated from Calhoun High School. She married James W. Bailey on Aug. 2, 1952, and together they owned and operated Bailey Hardware for 25 years. Anna then worked as a teller in banking until retirement from Fifth Third Bank.
Being a social butterfly, she also worked in customer service at Towne Square Mall and volunteered at the Riverpark Center. Anna was a caring and selfless person who always thought of others first. She loved trips to Florida to enjoy the sun, sand and ocean. Anna never missed an opportunity to be with her grandchildren and watch any activity in which they participated. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards with her friends at Park Regency, and watching UK basketball with family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James “Jim” William Bailey, in 1990; an infant daughter, Francis Marie Bailey; her mother and father-in-law, Lorene and J.W. Bailey.
She is survived by her two sons, Matt Bailey, and his wife, Holly, of Owensboro and Mack Bailey, and wife Darlene, of Livermore; daughter Marti Gaw, and husband Jimmy, of Englewood, Florida; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, 178 Pleasant Hope Church Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
