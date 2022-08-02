DRAKESBORO — Anna L. Garrett, 85, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Maple Health & Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a secretary for Swift Craft Factory and a member of Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Ricky (Kay) Garrett, Ronnie (Teresa) Garrett, Cathy (Larry) Gidcumb, Paulette (Bobby) Allen, Scott Garrett, and LaDonna Garrett.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Allens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented