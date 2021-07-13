BEAVER DAM — Anna Laura Maddox Dortch, 99, of Beaver Dam went to her heavenly home on July 12, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. She was born April 22, 1922, in Ohio County to the late Otis and Carrie Vaught Maddox. Mrs. Dortch retired from General Electric/MPD in 2010 and was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Cecil Dortch in 1996; two brothers, Lewis Maddox and Warren Maddox; and one sister, Dorothy Coots.
Mrs. Dortch leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Ronnie (Mary Jo) Dortch, of Hartford, and Roger (Norma) Dortch, of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, Michele (David) Cummins, Jarrod (Stacy) Dortch, Lisa Cowles, Tammy (Raoul) Villanueva, Chris (Cheryl) Dortch and Debbie (Greg) Little; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Cummins, Ben Dortch, Luke Cowles, Seth Cowles, Carson Dortch, Jessica (Dalton) Suarez, Zackery Little and Alexander Little; and one great-great grandson,
Easton Dortch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Dortch’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ohio County Food Bank, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Anna Laura Maddox Dortch by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
