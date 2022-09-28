MCHENRY — Anna Laura Simpson, 73, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Hermitage Care & Rehab Center in Owensboro. Anna was born September 4, 1949, in Horse Branch to the late Roscoe and Hortense Ball Simpson.
Anna enjoyed bluegrass music, talking on the phone, watching T.V., and listening and talking to Jerry on the radio. She enjoyed spending time with her cats Gradie, Gracie, and Babe. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her sister, Ernie. She attended McHenry Church of Christ.
She was her daddy’s favorite, and he made sure we knew it.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Robert and Laura Simpson; brothers, Don Edwin, Gary Dean, and Roscoe Jr.; and a sister, Linda Carden.
Survivors include two sisters, Ernie (John) Dowell and Christine (Mickey) Ross; sister-in-law, Patricia (Roscoe, Jr.); brother, Randall Ball; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Sheila, Terri, Cousin Billy, Patsy, and Carolyn for being good friends to Anna.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
