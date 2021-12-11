FARGO, N.D. — Anna Layton “Funk” Miller, 91, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Heritage House in Fargo. She was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Ohio County to the late Ira D. and Gertrude Funk. Anna was a member of First Baptist Church, had attended Daviess County High School, was a licensed cosmetologist and was retired from General Electric after 33 years.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. Miller Sr.; and her brother, Doug Funk of Owensboro.
Survivors include her son, Daniel H. Miller Jr. M.D. and his wife, Faith, of Fargo of North Dakota; her grandchildren, Daniel H. “Tres” Miller III and his wife, Samantha, of Bowling Green and Whitney Ott and her husband, Matt, of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Daniel H. “Lucky” Miller IV, Sadie Merritt Miller, Joseph Miller Ott, James Parker Ott and Glenn Annaclaire Ott; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
A private service will be in Owensboro. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of Mrs. Miller’s arrangements.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
