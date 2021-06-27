Anna Lee Peak Payne, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Anna was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Daviess County and became a lifelong resident, where she eventually met and married Joseph Leo Payne. Anna was also a lifelong St. Martin Catholic Church parishioner and attended grade school at St. Martin and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Directly after graduation, Anna entered the workforce working at Owensboro Mercy Hospital. After about a year, Anna then joined General Electric, where she worked for approximately 10 years until leaving to become a full-time stay-at-home mom to her four children. Once they were all grown, Anna joined the workforce again, working for Golden Partners and later People Mark for several years. Anna loved hummingbirds, planning the family reunion and having her family gather at her home.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Beulah Peak; her brother, Roger Peak; her son, Richard Leo (Ricky) Payne; and her husband of 49 years, Joseph Leo Payne.
Anna is survived by her son, Scott Payne (Polly); her daughters, Karen McKay Asbell (Kevin) and Polly Payne Gregory (John); her grandchildren, Jacob, Crystal, Temika, Andrea, Taylor, Morgan, Makayla, Mason, Matt, Lennon and Ryan; eight great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Nora Marie Ebelhar; her siblings, Richard (Dick) Peak, Janie Ebelhar and Tony Peak (Betty Jean); and many extended family with cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Payne.
