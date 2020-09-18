HARTFORD — Anna Lee Smith, 90, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Hartford. She was born June 16, 1930, in Hartford, the daughter of Elmer and Eva “Lake” Rearden. She was the eldest of nine children born in the family.
She married William Lois “Smitty” Smith on March 23, 1946, in Ohio County. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2002. After their marriage, they resided in Hammond, Indiana. Anne retired from Carson Pirie Scott after working several years in the women’s sportswear department. While living in Hammond, she was a member of First Baptist Church.
After retirement, the couple moved back to Hartford, where they tried their hand at tobacco farming for a few seasons. Anne and her sister, Betty, also formed a housecleaning service. Anne enjoyed garage sales, camping, playing Rook and traveling with her family. She had an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Anne’s faith in Jesus Christ was of great importance to her. She was an accomplished pianist and played for Sunday services for over 30 years. She loved to play and sing hymns and was in church each Sunday until her health prevented her attendance.
Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Borcie Lee Smith; grandson Dustin Smith; sister Shirley Jean Rearden; and brother Michael Rearden.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Bruce Smith (Brenda); daughter-in-law Cindy Smith; grandsons Terry Smith, Bryan Smith, Michael Smith, Paul Smith and Jason Smith; brothers Paul Rearden and E.J. Rearden (Bettie); and sisters Lena Smiley, Betty Hoover (Tommy), Earlene Haynes (Johnny) and Lydia Phelps (Chester); and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services were conducted by Brother Tim Smith on Wednesday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Hartford, where she had been a member for many years. Burial is in the Lake Family Cemetery.
