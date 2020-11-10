Anna Lois Peveler Southard, 75, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Southard was born in Daviess County on Sept. 1, 1945, to the late Willard and Lois Swihart Peveler. She devoted her early married life to raising her two daughters and taking care of her family. Around 1980, she began working as a CNA and later returned to school to earn her QMA (Qualified Medication Aid) certification. Being a caring and compassionate person, Anna provided special care to the residents of several nursing homes in Owensboro and Newburgh, Indiana. She loved reading, especially Stephen King novels, and had a special interest in the paranormal. Anna enjoyed going to Panama City, Florida and being at the beach. Most of all, she loved her family and being with her granddaughters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Holly Schwartz and husband Todd, of Utica and Sherri Libbert and husband Mark, of Santa Claus, Indiana; granddaughters, Margaret Schwartz and Hadlee Libbert; sister, Kathy Lanham; niece, Kristi Durban; great niece, Sofia; beloved sister-in-law, Anne Stewart; several cousins and family members.
The family will receive those who would like to express condolences Wednesday from 2 until 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. In honor of her wishes, Anna will be cremated and her remains scattered in the ocean at Panama City.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Anna Southard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
