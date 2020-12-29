Anna Louise Day Galloway, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Hermitage Nursing Home. She was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 11, 1931, to the late Walter and Minnie Mooningham Day. She retired from General Electric. Anna enjoyed UK basketball and gospel music.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, John Robert Day and James Albert Day.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Galloway; a step-daughter, Rebecca Galloway; sister, Dorothy Nell Tozier of Arlington, Texas; one niece and four nephews, all of Muhlenberg County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the church of your choice or to the Owensboro Humane Society; 3101 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. No visitation or services will be held.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Galloway.
