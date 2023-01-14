Anna Louise McLevaine, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Claude A. Wooldridge and Jenrose Louise Floyd Wooldridge. Anna worked at S.W. Anderson Company and was an avid church-goer and member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She loved to travel with her husband, garden, and play cards at the Healthpark. Anna enjoyed aquacise at the YMCA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee McLevaine; daughters, Judy Ann Hobgood Jan. 28, 2021, and Mary Jill Tanner Feb. 23, 2021; and siblings, George Wooldridge in 1981, Robert Wooldridge in 1986, Margaret Fulkerson in 2010, Helen Matheny in 2011, and William Wooldridge in 2013.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis McLevaine (Becky), Mike McLevaine (Rose Ann), Pat McLevaine, and Scott McLevaine; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Hack; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
