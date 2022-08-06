Anna Louise Troutman Dickens, 57, of Philpot died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Daviess County February 6, 1965, to the late Jimmy Troutman and Anna Lou Crick. Anna enjoyed watching Westerns and soap operas and spending time with her family and friends, especially all her friends at Millay’s Tavern. She loved UK Basketball.
In addition to her father, Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Case.
Anna is survived by her husband of 7 years, Timothy Dickens; her children, Bobby Joe Troutman, Crystal Bolton, and Amanda Pennix; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Summer, Amy, Brittany, Shelby, Elizabeth, Alexus, Audrey, and Brianna; great-grandson, Micah; her mother, Anna Crick; brothers, Roger, Jerry and Dennis Case; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Taft; father-in-law, Bird Dickens; and brothers-in-law, Troy and Cody Dickens.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, August 8, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow at Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Anna Dickens Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be made online.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
