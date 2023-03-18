UNIONTOWN — Anna M. Clements, 103, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Uniontown. Anna was born July 20, 1919, to William Edwin Mills and Alice Gertrude (Hallie) Gregory Mills, the eighth of nine children. She was born at home on her family farm outside of Uniontown. Anna was the longest-living of her eight siblings.
Anna was a life-long, active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. She was valedictorian of her 1937 graduating class at St. Agnes High School. Afterward, she attended Spalding College in Louisville on a scholarship where she was taught by the Sisters of Charity. Anna proudly remembered being in attendance at the 1937 ceremony in Louisville when the Diocese of Owensboro was formed, separating 32 counties of Western Kentucky from the Diocese of Louisville. After one year of college, Anna returned to Union County to find employment due to the continuing depression. For a few years, Anna enjoyed working for the postmaster of Union County. Then while Fred was serving in Europe in the US Army, he proposed to Anna on a postcard and she happily responded “yes”.
On a snowy spring morning, Anna Mills and Fred Clements were united in holy matrimony May 11, 1945, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. After Fred’s tour of duty in the US Army, he and Anna decided to return to Union County to raise their family. They built their forever home in Uniontown and reared their eight children in the ways of life, love, and faith. In May of 2000, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Anna and Fred owned and operated Clements Furniture Store for many years. Upon her 102 birthday, Uniontown officials recognized Anna’s long and productive life, during which she had demonstrated, in countless ways, her dedication to the welfare of others and had earned the respect and affection of people from all ages and walks of life. The 20th day of July 2021 was declared Anna Clements Day in the City of Uniontown.
Anna and Fred were very involved in their parish. They each served on numerous parish boards, including parish council, school boards, CCD organizations, other ministry boards, and the cemetery committee where they updated the entire layout structure of the cemetery. They participated in the Catholic Family Movement (CFM) for many years. Anna served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Altar Society. She volunteered regularly for the St. Vincent De Paul organization. Anna was commissioned as a Minister of Praise for her parish family and also received the Outstanding Senior Citizen 2002 Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Clements, in 2000; her daughter, Judi Austin, in 2008; her parents, William Edwin Mills and Alice Gertrude (Hallie) Gregory Mills; and her siblings, Lawrence Mills, Marcella Mills, Sister Alice Regina, SCN, Sister Frances Edwin, SCN, Eleanor Stokes, Edwina Flora, Mary Simpson, and Theresa Davis.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Clements of Denver, Colorado, Suzanne Wurth and husband, Michael, of Owensboro, David Clements and wife, Beverly, of Uniontown, MaryKay Hutchison of Morganfield, Philip Clements and wife, Donna, of Morganfield, Sally Utley and husband, Steve, of Waverly, and Peggy Omer and husband, Scott, of Sturgis; her son-in-law, Dennis Austin of Louisville; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, Daniel Clements and wife, Laura, of Lexington, and their children, Lynley and Alex Wathen, Monica Halper and husband, Phil, of London, England, Julianna Stewart and husband, Kent, of Owensboro, and their children, Izabella and Emma Claire Stewart, Megan Wurth and husband, Matt DelaHousaye, of Astoria, New York, Christopher Wurth of Owensboro, Leah Vertucci and husband, Nicholas, of Bronx, New York, and their children Annette, Nicky, and Roy Vertucci, Eric Clements and wife, Vicki, of Uniontown, and their children, Alix Patterson and husband, Nate, and great-great grandchild, Elijah Patterson, Austin Clements, Gabe Clements and wife, Heady, of Henderson, and their children, Gage and Gavin Clements, Jeremy Clements and wife, Brooke, of Uniontown, and their children, Kennedi and Kamryn Clements, Matt Clements and wife, Layne, of Louisville, and their children, Micah and Max Clements, Nicholas Austin and wife, Emily, of Louisville, and their children, Natalie, Annalise, and Owen Austin, Katie Austin and husband, Aaron Giust, of Louisville, and their children, Mills and Juliette Giust, Luke Austin and wife, Ashley, of Louisville, and their children, Bowie and Sawyer Austin; Emily Estill and husband, Marquis, of Lexington, and their children, Eli, Isla, and Hazel Estill, Kelly Hutchison of Lexington, Jenny Clements of Louisville, Andrew Clements of Somerset, Garrick Utley and wife, Sara, of Henderson, and their children, Grey, Wells, and Hudson Utley, Marcus Utley and wife, Jaci, of Morganfield, and their children, Adalyn and Brooks Utley, Lauren Turley and husband, Doug, of Clay, and their children, Mason and Ava Turley, and Ali Davis and husband, Lance, of Morganfield, and their children, Emalyne and Emmett Davis; along with a host of nieces and nephews of the Mills and Clements families.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown, with Fr. John Thomas officiating. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Agnes Parish, John Paul II Catholic School, or St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
Commented