HATFIELD, INDIANA — Anna Mable Scales, 91, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Anna had worked at General Electric in Tell City, Indiana and later at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Kathy Burden (Scott Titus), James Scales (Kristina), and David Scales.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
