GREENVILLE — Anna Mae Browning Stanley, 93, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Patsy Hendrix and Betty Latham; and sons Tommy Stanley and David Stanley.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Stanley will be private. The Rev. John “Butch” Day will officiate, with burial in Carter Creek Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
