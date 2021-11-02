Anna Mae (Hagan) Bickett, 95, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday surrounded by family and friends. She was born Feb. 8, 1926, to the late Gilbert and Oretta Hagan. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a recipient of the Sophia award, a member of St. Mary’s Legion of Mary and the Altar Society. She loved doing volunteer work for her church, St. Mary’s, and Trinity High School. She worked at G.E., owned a business with her husband (Bickett’s Grocery) for 10 years, worked at St. Mary’s Cafeteria and St. Mary’s Rectory.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William (Mac) Bickett, on Oct. 29, 1976; siblings, James Hagan, Raymond Hagan, Catherine Higdon, and infant, Charles Hagan.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Judy (Charlie) Jones and Peggy (David) Morris; six grandchildren, Bryan Hawes, Jill (Ben) Sailors, Stephanie Kinsey, Bubby (Becky) Morris, Shelly (Scott) Aull, Kevin (Krista) Morris; and 14 great-grandchildren, Tyler Hawes, Bella and Spencer Sailors, Erin and Morgan Kinsey, Megan and Amanda Morris, Mikaelyn Aud, Savannah, Josie, and Hayden Aull, Daniel, Trenton, and Cassidy Morris; siblings, Richard (Hoot) Hagan and Eileen Basham; sisters-in-law, Emily Hagan, Evelyn Hagan, and Marie Lovett; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, Nov., 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
Funeral mass will be livestreamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented