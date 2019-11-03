Anna Mae Howard Burns, 88, of Owensboro, formerly of Whitesville and Stanley, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Riverside Manor. She was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Whitesville to the late Arthur and Ethel Mae Howard. Anna was a member of St. Mary's of the Woods Catholic Church and retired from Del's Restaurant. Anna enjoyed wildlife, bird watching and Wheel of Fortune, but most of all, being with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Dawson Burns; daughter Carolyn Sue Mayfield; brothers George "Red" Howard and James Howard; and sister Lisa Keller.
Survivors include her daughters, Anna Lois McGehee (Dariel) and Barbara Lane Hunt (Jim); six grandchildren, Dari McGehee (Tabitha), Chris McGehee (Allison), Tamara Fulkerson (Jason), Shelly Mattingly (Dwayne), Jimmy Hunt (Ruth) and Christina Wilkerson (Kevin); 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson on the way; three brothers, Joseph A. Howard, Owen Howard and Ray Howard; seven sisters, Mary Hawkins, Monica Berniece Hackworth, Wanda Allen, Edna Conner, Dora Evans, Paulette Howard and Catherine Ralph; and numerous nieces and nephew.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's of the Woods Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary's of the Woods or Relevant Faith Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
