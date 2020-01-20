CALHOUN — Anna Mae McElwain, 77, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The Waters of Indianapolis. Anna Mae Dunn was born March 5, 1942, in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Benjamin Harold and Margaret Helen Ratliff Dunn and married Garry Lynn McElwain on Dec. 26, 1959. Anna Mae was a member Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and retired as a nurse after working at the hospitals in McLean, Ohio and Daviess counties. She enjoyed playing card games, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Garry L. McElwain.
Survivors include two sons, John McElwain (Rhonda), of Greenwood, Indiana and Lonnie McElwain (Danielle), of Lexington, South Carolina; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Ben Dunn, of Calhoun; three sisters, Virginia Taylor, of Calhoun, Retia Denton, of Robards, and Lisa Miller, of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dale Ayer officiating. A private family burial will be at Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Anna Mae’s family from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. until services Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Anna Mae McElwain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Anna Mae McElwain, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes: P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
