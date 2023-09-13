Anna “Mae” Skunta Kamalich, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Wellington Parc. She was born Aug. 15, 1931, to Andrew and Anna Skunta in East Chicago, Indiana. Mae was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family, playing Bridge, and watching the UK Wildcats basketball games.
Mae is survived by her husband of 69 years, Tony Kamalich; daughters, Karen (Gary) Woodson of Eustis, Florida and Nancy (Kelly) Johnson of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Erik (Melissa) Woodson of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew (Dr. Mackenzie) Woodson of Hoover, Alabama, Kyle Johnson of Owensboro, Nicole Johnson of Owensboro, and Lauren Johnson of Lutz, Florida; and two great-granddaughters, Mary Margaret and Anna Katherine Woodson of Marietta, Georgia.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be given to Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378, or the charity of your choice.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
