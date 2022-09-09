Anna Margaret Duke, 102, of Owensboro died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Carmel Home in Owensboro. She was born August 26, 1920, in Muhlenberg County to Estell and Lucy White Dukes.
She retired from General Electric and was a world traveler. She visited 30 countries and all 50 states. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Service Sunday School class.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Duke; a son, Tom Duke; a brother, Owen (Buddy) Dukes; and a niece, Pat Mercer.
Survivors include her son, Joe (Patty) Duke of Westerville, Ohio; three grandchildren, John (Theresa) Duke, Jason (Jennifer) Duke, and Dana (Steve) Watsford; three great-grandchildren, Helena, Ben, and Hannah Duke; a niece, Sharon Drace; great nieces, Tara (Tim) Williams, Heather (Bruce) Baldwin, Kristie (Thomas) Colburn, Shannon Henson, and Stephanie O’Neal; caregiver, Larry Mercer; and special friends, Will Smith and Derry Billingsley.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro, with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented