HAWESVILLE — Anna Maria Targa Westerfield, 80, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Anna Maria was born and raised in Roncoferraro, Mantova, Italy. She later met her sailor in Naples, Italy, through a mutual friend, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. She has called Hawesville her home for over 50 years.
She selflessly gave of herself to her husband, children and their families. Anna was described as a very sweet person by her friends. She was soft-spoken, kind and outgoing. Anyone that met her immediately recognized her Italian accent (and pretended to understand by nodding). She spoke fondly of her native country, her family there and loved her home in Hawesville. Anna loved watching her grandchildren’s activities from softball, basketball, football, ballet, lacrosse and swim. She was known to her grandchildren’s friends as Nonna. If you saw Nonna out, she walked her beloved dog, Bella, every day (some say Bella walked her). She loved all pets and wildlife.
Anna Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Beniamino Targa and Cesira Ebaldi; and brother Orazio Targa.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 54 years, Charles; daughter Susanna; son Ray (wife Jennifer) and sister-in-law Jolene Keown (husband Dale). She was the beloved Nonna to Valon, Astrid, Channing and Katelyn, Claire, Kylie Westerfield. She is also survived by family in Italy, sister-in-law Lina Targa; her niece, Monica (husband Gianfranco, nephews Matteo and Riccardo); and nephew Marco (wife Iris, nephew and niece Kevin and Giada).
Help us remember her precious life, as after meeting Anna, all loved her.
Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to the Hancock County Animal Shelter. Make a donation in Anna Westerfield’s memory to Shelter Supporters of Hancock County, P.O. Box 108, Lewisport, KY 42351 or by PayPal at ShelterFundHCKY@gmail.com.
