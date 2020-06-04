Anna Marian Crowe King, 90, of Owensboro, died May 29, 2020, at her home.
In 1948, having recently graduated from Owensboro’s St. Frances Academy, Ann had an 18-year-old’s confidence and courage to be certain that the young, funny Navy veteran she had just met was “the one” to build a life and family with. She always had good instincts. Ann and Billy King were married 68 years, raised six children together, shared hard work and many laughs, stretched the thin dollars, approached family and others with generous hearts, and were congenial companions until Ann’s beloved Billy passed away in June of 2018.
Ann was kind and empathetic and had an affinity for children. She was also whip-smart and strong-willed and possessed the dry Crowe wit that was more subtle than the humor of attention-seeking husband Billy. Despite 40 years of painful facial neuralgia, she proceeded through life armed with faith, optimism and a rosary.
Over the years, Ann enjoyed friendship and good times with her canasta ladies and lunchroom ladies, and friends from Immaculate church and her TOPS group. Ann retired from the Daviess County School System as the lunchroom manager at Tamarack Elementary. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church for 60 years.
After husband Billy’s death, Ann was blessed with the loving, cheerful attention and companionship of caregiver Kyla Brassell, who has the eternal gratitude of the King family. We also thank Ann’s newest “buddy,” caregiver Fawn Scheidegger.
Ann was born May 19, 1930, at home in Philpot to Bertha Zoll Crowe and William Crowe, a farmer. She was preceded in death by husband Billy King; son Jeff King; granddaughter Ashley King Dennis; and siblings Charles, Paul, and Melvin Crowe, Virginia Fulkerson and Martine Warren. The Crowe survivors are brother William “Dub” Crowe and his wife, Jerry, of Owensboro; and nephews and nieces, including Pat Crowe Goetz and Mary Margaret Crowe Brown, much-appreciated caregiving helpers.
Ann’s daughters are Vickie King DuVall of Owensboro, Lee Ann King and fiance Derek Bivins of Owensboro, Mary Kay King Calery and husband Gary of Lewisburg, and daughter-in-law Judy Monnier King of Owensboro. Sons are Brian King and wife Julie Nolan King of Washington, Indiana, and John King and wife Kelly Foulke King of Owensboro. Grandchildren are Brandon DuVall and wife Darby, Tori DuVall Martin and husband Jake, Blair DuVall Henry and husband Josh, all of Owensboro, Kevin King of sometimes Owensboro and sometimes Mexico, Jason King of Bowling Green, and Jennifer King Tomes and husband Daniel of Morgantown, Laura King of Owensboro, Chelsea King Blus and husband Joe of Owensboro, and Harrison King of Owensboro. Great-grandchildren are Dakota and Kai DuVall, Ava, John Patrick, Della and Amelia Martin, Lincoln, Hattie, Mallory and Vivian Henry, Bailey and Jonah Tomes, Aidan McKinney, Asher Dennis and Chazz Williams, and Emma and Ryder Blus.
Ann’s funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. There will be no visitation prior to the service. The number of those attending the funeral Mass for Mrs. King shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
