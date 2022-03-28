Anna Marie Bickwermert James, 88, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reed, Kentucky on February 20th, 1934, to the late Joseph Bernard and Lucy Amelia Schaffer Bickwermert. Marie was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church and was very devoted in her faith. She recently retired at the age of 87 years old from Independence Bank where she had been for over 20 years. Marie loved her career in banking and all of the friendships and coworkers she made along the way. She loved watching UK basketball, eating out and shopping and most importantly spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Marie also enjoyed traveling with friends and family whether it was going to Disney with work, driving to Tennessee to see her daughter or traveling to the beach.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in her death by her husband Dean O. James and stepdaughter Paula (James) Frailley; brothers, Joseph Edward and Eugene Bickwermert; sisters, Margaret Coomes, Edna Bickwermert, Frances Carrico and Betty Babbitt.
Marie is survived by her son, David and wife Janette Ford; daughter, Susan and husband Rich Van Buskirk; stepchildren, Stephen and Lisa James, John and Jill James, and Pat and Theresa James; brother-in-law, Bob Babbitt; grandchildren, Ethan Ford (Katie), Cooper, Cash, and Callen Van Buskirk; great-grandchildren, Hank, Amelia, and Beck Ford; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass for Marie will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. John Vaughan. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Tuesday March 29th, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m., and on Wednesday March 30th, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Marie loved flowers! Floral arrangements may be sent to Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory through a local florist, or expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Marie James may be left at www.glenncares.com
