CENTRAL CITY — Anna Marie Brown, 59, of Bremen, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Heartford House Hospice Facility in Owensboro. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Brown and survived by her mother, Martha Gish Brown. Anna was cherished by the entire Bremen community leaving a legacy behind of true friendship and love to all. Anna brought a smile to everyone around her and always seemed to know when someone needed a hug. Her laughter was contagious, and she brought joy to everyone she met never forgetting a face. She was a loyal employee to the Opportunity Center for 29 years making many great friends and improving the lives of the Muhlenberg community. Anna was an avid UK fan spending many days with family enjoying a game and collecting as many UK collectibles to support her favorite team.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Brown; brother, Freeman Brown; grandparents, Ethel and James Brown and Annie and Buster Gish.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Gish Brown; sister, Kay (James) Culver, Niece Roxana (Michael) Guy, Nieces Dana and Kristi Brown; great-nephews, Jaiden and Liam Guy; her aunts, uncles, and many beloved cousins who all loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec.29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating and Bro. TJ Milam assisting. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented