It is with great sadness that we inform you that Anna Marie Fincher (Byrum) passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Evansville. She was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to James Edward "Ed" Byrum and Janet Lorraine Pickrell (Foster) on Jan. 30, 1959. She graduated from Apollo High School in Owensboro where she was in the Air Force Unit ROTC. She graduated with the class of 1977. She was residing in Owensboro but also lived for many years in both Gainesville, Florida, and Apalachicola, Florida. She was married and divorced in Florida to Bobby Ray Fincher of Apalachicola.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Byrum; her mother, Janet Lorraine Pickrell (Foster); a brother, Bert Lee Byrum; and a sister, Linda Faye Luttrell (Byrum).
She is survived by her three daughters, Misty Lorrainne Gordon (Rolf) of Apalachicola, Christina Jean Ramburger (Steve) of Calhoun and Catherine Renae Gay (Fincher) of Tallahassee, Florida; as well as 10 grandchildren, Jessica Eads, Austin Eads, Brian Ernsberger, Brooklyn Freeman, Gaven Freeman, Trent Ramburger, Kinley Ramburger, Aiden Ramburger, Matthew Gordon and Bentley Gay. She also leaves behind her sister, Charlotte Byrum, and her brother, James A. Byrum, both of Owensboro; and five nieces and three nephews.
If you have memories you would like to share, her daughters request to please leave them on her Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the daughters are requesting donations be made to Anna Marie Fincher (Byrum) Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home, Owensboro, KY 42301 or on the Facebook Fundraiser to help with the cost of cremation.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fincher (Byrum). Share your messages of condolence with the family of Anna Marie Fincher (Byrum) at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented