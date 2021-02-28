DALLAS — Anna Morton Johnson, 82, born Dec. 28, 1938, in Owensboro, passed away in Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Princeton Medical Lodge.
The Daviess County native church membership was sustained for many years with the Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Owensboro. She ministered on the Usher board, assisted on the Pastor’s Aide committee and served in the culinary department. In her latter years, she moved to Texas to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She attended Western High School and later was employed at both GE and Westinghouse before retiring at Ragu-Unilever after 15 years of service. Her hobbies included reading, baking and spending time with her grandchildren and nieces.
Anna Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Carmen Morton; one daughter, Marilyn; and two brothers, Ernest and Robert Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memories with her husband, Donald; one son, Whaylon (Merina); three daughters, Judy (Glen), Cynthia and Velita (Derrick); eight grandchildren, Ebonye, Sharla, Glenisha, Moriah (Caleb), Macey, Cynthia, Cicely and Derrick II; three great-grandchildren, Erryn, Kaysen and Canaan; two brothers, Charles and Michael; one sister, Gwenn (William); along with nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Private services will be noon Friday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery with the Rev. Larry D. Lewis serving as eulogist and officiant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines/social distancing. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
