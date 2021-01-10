BEAVER DAM — Anna Murlene Miller, 86, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Wellington Parc of Owensboro. Murlene was born in Ohio County to the late Claude and Belvie Baize Leach of Hartford. Murlene retired after 40 years from GE Motors in Owensboro. She was a member of Green River Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Miller; two sisters, Claudine Jones and Doris Jean Parks; and three brothers, Floyd Leach, Roger Leach and Larry Leach.
Survivors include her daughter, Sondra (Joseph) Gilstrap of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Hannah (Patrick) Waters of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Brent Gilstrap of Bowling Green; sister Charlotte White of Bowling Green; two brothers, Harrel Leach and Darrel (Betty) Leach, both of Beaver Dam; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Green River Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
