Anna P. Beavers was welcomed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She was well-loved while under hospice care in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born Nov. 13, 1944, to William and Mary Alice Payne in Owensboro. She had an immeasurable love for her family and friends, helping and serving others, a rousing card game, and cheesecake. Anna could always be seen with a smile. She enjoyed bringing laughter to people even in the hardest of times. She would frequently say her day is complete if she can make someone laugh.
Anna was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church where she enjoyed volunteering in various ministries and singing sweet praises to her Lord in the choir. She was a faithful believer in the mercy and goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ. She unashamedly shared the love of Christ with all she came in contact with. In every season, Anna is remembered for her love of Biblical scripture. She loved reciting scripture and discussing its truth with many of her friends and family members. In her times of refining, she was comforted by Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God.”
Anna loved watching the show “The Chosen’, which depicts the life of Jesus and His ministry. She was often deeply moved by its convincing portrayal of each disciples transformation of desire, in knowing, we become like the things we imitate. Anna truly believed that Christ not only loves and saves us, but he also transforms us. In her life, Anna was living evidence of this.
After retiring from Kroger, she enjoyed life serving and volunteering at Shepherd’s Hand, a ministry of giving back hope to those in need of it. She reminded others that God’s mercy is bigger than any mistake you’ve made. His mercy is new every morning. Through her years, the people she worked with became like a second family to her. She loved doing life with all who volunteered and became close friends with Connie and Gwen.
Alongside her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her grandson, Corbin D. Beavers.
Those left to remember her in love are her brother, William (Benet) Payne of Spokane Valley, Washington; a sister, Mary Ruth Millen of South Lyon, Michigan; children, Angela (Mark) Sheppard of Catoosa, Oklahoma, Peggy (Scott) Motil of Jacksonville, Florida, Paul (Rhonda) Beavers of Owensboro, and Mark Beavers of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Mary Sheppard-Rosebure and Matthew Sheppard of Catoosa, Oklahoma, Scott (Blakely) Motil and Katie (Ryan) Sweeney of Jacksonville, Florida, and Garrett Beavers, Jacob (Harlie) Beavers, Luke Beavers, and Jackson Beavers of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren, Caiden and Lee Rosebure, Easton Beavers, Colton Beavers, and Audrey Beavers of Owensboro.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating, during the visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
