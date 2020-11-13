CENTRAL CITY — Anna Pearl “Nana” Wilkins, 80, of Central City, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. at her home. Beloved Nana of her family and friends, she enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, RC Cola and her mini poodle, “Baby.” She loved watching Hallmark movies and seeing her grandchildren playing outside. She was always willing to offer her knowledge of her cooking skills to help bring her love of food to the next generation. She was a homemaker and member of Roland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert L. Wilkins; and daughter Paula K. Percy. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Karen) Percy of Connecticut; daughters Teresa Percy of Owensboro, Pamela (Timothy) Strader of Greenville, Jennifer Mayfield of Owensboro, Kimberly (Timothy) Robinson of Princeton and Angela Percy of Central City; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Ellis (Shirley) Randolph of Greenville; and sisters Mary (Cleatus) Adams of Dawson Springs, Connie Randolph of Dawson Springs, Janie Randolph of Dawson Springs and Helen (James) McIntosh of Greenville.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented