MADISONVILLE — Anna Ruth Brown Beeny, 92, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born Apr. 23, 1930, in Dalton to the late Cassie Coleman Brown and Bernie Brown. Ruth formerly worked as a shoe sales clerk at stores in Owensboro and Frankfort. She was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert E. Beeny, and her sister, Freda Johnston.
Survivors include her son, David (Susan) Beeny of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter, Diane (Hal) Novak of The Woodlands, Texas; grandson, Andrew Novak; granddaughter, Jill (Matt) Napiorkowski; and her great-grandchildren, Ashton and Kate Napiorkowski.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Kenneth Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to https://www.alz.org/.
