Anna Ruth Cecil, 91, of Knottsville, passed Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Chautauqua Health & Rehab. She was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Claude and Thelma Cecil. Anna Ruth was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and was a caregiver for Loving Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, David, Robert, Owen, Darrell, and Claude Cecil, Jr., and sisters, Margie Johnson, Debby Mayfield, Mary Whitehead, and Patty Lanham.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Cecil (Beverly); grandchildren, Damian Cecil (Michelle) and Sherry Cecil (Chris Wilson); great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jasmine, and Seth Cecil; one brother, Bernie Cecil (Wanda); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will be in St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
