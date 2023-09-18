Anna Ruth Cecil, 91, of Knottsville, KY, passed on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Chautauqua Health & Rehab. She was born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Claude & Thelma Cecil. Anna Ruth was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and was a caregiver for Loving Care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, David, Robert, Owen, Darrell & Claude Cecil Jr.; and sisters, Margie Johnson, Debby Mayfield, Mary Whitehead, and Patty Lanham
Survivors include her son, Dennis Cecil (Beverly); grandchildren, Damian Cecil (Michelle) and Sherry Cecil (Chris Wilson); great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jasmine, and Seth Cecil; one brother, Bernie Cecil (Wanda); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will be in St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation is from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
