BEAVER DAM — Anna Ruth Mason, 85, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in the Sunnydale Community of Ohio County on March 14, 1936, the daughter of the late William McKinley and Alpha Sunshine Bean Smith.
Ruth was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and Ohio County Retired Teachers Association. She was a librarian at Ohio County High School.
Survivors include her son, Brian C. Mason; daughter, Paula K. Davis; grandson, Nicholas Duncan; great-granddaughter, Claire Alyssa Duncan; brother, Wyman Smith; and two sisters, Martha Alvey and Joan Cole.
Funeral services will be private. The burial will be in Sunnydale Cemetery.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam will be in charge of arrangements.
Commented