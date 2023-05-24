Anna Ruth Yeiser Floyd Heltsley, 83, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1939, in Sutherland to the late Stanley M. Yeiser and Susie Trunnell Yeiser. She was a graduate of Daviess County High School, class of 1957. Ms. Heltsley was a lifetime member of Panther Creek Baptist Church, which was one of several churches her great-grandfather, Rev. Daniel E. Yeiser, founded. Anna Ruth was a member of the Owensboro Antique and Classic Auto Club for over 46 years, Owensboro Area Quilters Guild, and the Happy Valley Homemakers Club for over 32 years. Anna Ruth enjoyed sewing and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Harrison Allen Floyd; second husband of 13 years, Paul T. Heltsley; brother, Jimmy Yeiser; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Floyd Wilson and Susan Grayson (Jay); a son, Greg Floyd; grandchildren, Taylor Grayson (Kelly), Colby Grayson (Michelle), Alex Floyd, Luke Floyd, Molly Floyd, Oliver Wilson, and Audrea Wilson; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stan Yeiser.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 U.S. Highway 431, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Parkinson’s Foundation, ATTN: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
