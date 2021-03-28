Anna Stewart, 76, of Utica, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Ohio County, to the late Jesse Nall Wright and Emma Frances Horton. Anna loved all of her family and spent many years babysitting her grandchildren and neighbors’ children, too. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching soap operas and even started watching old cowboy movies with her husband, Charles.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Mattingly and Alice Stewart.
Anna is survived by her husband, Charles E. Stewart; a daughter, Charolette Ann (Paul Adams) Deno; a son, Charles Ray (Donna) Stewart; grandchildren Leslie, Lauren, Lacie, Jesse and Morgan; great-grandchildren Jackson Charles, Emily Kate, Holden Allen, Declan, Kaylynn and one more on the way in a few weeks, Connor Ryan; a sister, Faye Richardson; and a brother, George Wright.
The service for Anna Stewart, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Anna Stewart may be left at www.glenncares.com.
