Anna Sue Bruner Payne, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, peacefully while under hospice care in Tampa, Florida. She was born March 6, 1932, in Owensboro to the late William H. and Gertrude Bruner. She would say to love God, family, and animals.
Sue is survived by her son, Bill Payne; grandchildren, Chris, Nick, Ethan, Elijah, and Larkin; and a nephew, Scott.
Please refrain from sending any flowers or gifts as she requested a private service with family. She would have appreciated a donation to your local animal shelter instead.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
