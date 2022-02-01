Anna Sue Clayton, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Ohio County to the late Norman and Auretha Carter Bilbro. Sue was a graduate of Owensboro High School.
She focused on her family and raising children for 18 years before going back to school. Sue studied computer programming at Owensboro Business College and worked for Gipe Automotive and Pyramid Mining. She attended Owensboro Christian Church, where she served in hospitality. Sue was quick-witted and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, Facebook, gardening, and yardwork. But, most of all, she loved spending quality time with family.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Bilbro, and a stepson, Gerald Clayton.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Clayton; children, Suzy Skaggs (Jerry) of Owensboro, Mark Burns (Jan) of North Carolina, and Debby House (Chris) of Owensboro; step-children, Yvonne Reed (Steve), Bo Clayton, Susan Abel (Rick), Debbie Clayton, Steve Clayton, Becky Gillette (Jeff), and Carol Greer; grandchildren, Devon Wells, Justin Burns, Brandon Burns, Logan Burns (Amanda), Lauren Guinn, and Sarah Hamilton (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Luke and Harley Burns; and a close cousin, Bill Genet.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heartford House C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented